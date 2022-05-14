Five suspects arrested in connection with ATM bombing in Tshwane

Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly bombing an ATM at carousel view in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - Five suspects have been arrested for allegedly bombing an ATM at carousel view in Tshwane.

Police say the ATM was blown up at a fuel station, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It's understood the suspects were heavily armed and found with explosives and stained cash suspected to have been taken from the bombed ATM.

The suspects will face various charges.

Police Mavela Masondo said as the police approached the suspects, they opened fire leading to a shootout.