Fedusa wants Finance Minister to intervene in SARS, PSA wage talks

Public Servants Association said the revenue service declared that it saw a 25% increase in profits collected in the 2021/2022 financial year compared to 2020/2021.

JOHANNESBURG - The Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa)has called on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to intervene in stalemate wage negotiations between SARS and members of the Public Servants Association (PSA).

PSA said the revenue service declared that it saw a 25% increase in profits collected in the 2021/2022 financial year compared to 2020/2021.

However, the Association claims that SARS has consistently refused to move from its zero percent offer for the 2022/2023 wage talks.

PSA has issued a notice to take to the streets in protest of SARS' alleged unwavering position.

Fedusa said the minister should urgently mediate and resolve the deadlock - otherwise, services at the revenue service will be shut down.

"The PSA welcomes the support that it's receiving from its federation Fedusa. We believe that it is time that we get our employer which is SARS to listen to our demands. And they know that with our federation we will be in the streets very soon come 23 May the PSA with support from the federation will be all out. The will be a total shut down of SARS" said PSA spokesperson Reuben Maleka.