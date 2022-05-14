Go

eThekwini mayor warns swift action against any wrongdoing in relief efforts

This after community members in Molweni, west of Durban raised concerns about services not being delivered to their shelters, alleging corruption.

Search and Rescue Teams, comprising of SAPS, SANDF and other government agencies continue to work around the clock in various parts of the eThekwini municipality. Picture: @GCIS_KZN/Twitter
ETHEKWINI - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has warned that any wrongdoing linked to the distributing of flood relief will be dealt with.

The mayor urged them to report any suspicious wrongdoing.

He said law enforcement agencies would bring culprits to book.

Kaunda added community members had to play a huge role in ensuring corruption was exposed.

He said that during these trying times, the situation should not be used for personal gains.

