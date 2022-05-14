Eskom implements stage 2 power cuts until 10pm tonight

Megawatt park said this latest bout is because of a further loss of generation capacity.

JOHANNESBURG - Another day another round of load shedding.

Eskom has implemented stage 2 power cuts that are expected to last until 10 o'clock tonight.

It said there were breakdowns on each unit at Arnot, Majuba, Hendrina, and Kusile power stations on Friday night.

The struggling utility downgraded load shedding to stage 1 on Friday after the recovery of some units at Majuba and Kusile.

But spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said today is a different story.

"A delay in return in 650 megawatts due to planned maintenance at Cahora Bassa in Mozambique has further contributed to the capacity shortages. We currently have 2400 megawatts on planned maintenance while another 17,800 of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns".