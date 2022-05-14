Efforts to clamp down on gang violence in Lavender Hill stepped up

The Unit, which is made up of LEAP officers, has been redeployed to Steenberg and Ottery following an increase in gang-related violence in Lavender Hill and Grassy Park.

CAPE TOWN – Efforts to clamp down of gang-related violence in Lavender Hill and surrounding areas have been increased.

On Friday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and provincial Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen joined the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan's (LEAP) Reaction Unit in a ride-along from the Steenberg police station.

The Unit, which is made up of LEAP officers, has been redeployed to Steenberg and Ottery following an increase in gang-related violence in Lavender Hill and Grassy Park.

Its focus is on reducing violent crimes and murders.

Winde said it was acting as a force multiplier, assisting the SAPS Command Centre in responding to flare-ups and shootings in areas that are not designated LEAP hotspots, and which do not have a fixed LEAP deployment.

Instead, he said they were deployed temporarily to restore and stabilise the communities they're placed in.

Allen said the Unit was previously deployed in Manenberg and Elsies River amid an increase in gang-related violence, shootings, and murders.

Going forward he said it would be expanded to provide greater support to communities impacted by flare-ups in shootings.