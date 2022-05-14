Damage from deadly KZN floods still being assessed as businesses falter

While the city tries to rebuild, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said help was needed for struggling businesses.

ETHEKWINI - The extent of the flooding in KwaZulu-Natal is still being assessed with many businesses saying they are battling to recover.

Kaunda spoke to the media on the side-lines of a visit to affected communities on Friday.

He has called for businesses affected by the floods to be assisted.

Kaunda said, according to a preliminary data, these sectors were the most affected. “The most affected sectors of our economy are manufacturing with an estimated damage of R431 million, agriculture R12.6 million, construction R18 million, wholesale and retail R46 million, warehousing and logistics R33 million.”

The city is engaging the provincial and national treasury for help, which includes SMMEs.