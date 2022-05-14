Bail extended for two NW officers charged with rape

Bail has been extended for two North West police officers facing rape charges after they allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman from Lorwaneng Village who had called for police assistance in a domestic violence incident.

The case was postponed to next month for further investigation.



Preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate revealed the complainant was detained by the two officers for malicious damage to property after she broke the windows of her boyfriend’s home.

It’s further alleged the officers took a detour on the way to the police station where they took turns raping her after giving her a drink which she said made her dizzy.

The North West NPA’s Henry Mamothame said, “The case against Otshepeng Nkate and Lebogang Tladi was postponed for further investigation and DNA test results. The R3,000 bail was extended and they are prohibited from having any direct or indirect contact with the victim.”

The pair were also prohibited from visiting any taverns or similar establishments, nor were they allowed to leave Mahikeng without informing the investigating officer.