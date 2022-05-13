WC top cop Patekile lauds officer shot dead at New Somerset Hospital

Earlier in May, constable Donay Phillips and two patients were shot dead allegedly by a patient in a ward.

JOHANNESBURG - Family and friends have remembered a police officer shot dead at the New Somerset Hospital at a memorial service.

Phillips was guarding another patient when the alleged shooter disarmed him and opened fire.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile delivered the keynote addressed and lauded the slain officer for his dedication to the South African Police Service.

“What I have been hearing in this room and what I have been hearing since that day is that indeed, he was the best. He gave it his all up to laying down his own life for all of us.”

Their alleged attacker is a former police officer who has already made a first court appearance on connection with the shooting.