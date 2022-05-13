UN contributes R21 million to KZN relief fund

The province is still picking up the pieces after last month's disaster in which over 400 people died and thousands more have been left homeless.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations is contributing R21 million to support the government's relief efforts in flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal.

Billions of rand in damage have been caused and the national and provincial governments are looking for every cent they can get for recovery efforts.

The UN said it will work with government departments where it can to help.

"We really want to see how we can mobilise not only the United Nations system, the 17 different agencies that are based in South Africa but also the non-resident agencies' respective headquarters to see how we can mobilise support," said the UN's Ayodele Odusola.