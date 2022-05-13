Two men linked to Kgomotso Diale's murder expected back in court

Diale was shot and killed when Kliptown residents marched to the neighbouring Chicken Farm Informal Settlement to seek leads on recent incidents of cable theft plaguing the community.

JOHANNESBURG - The two men linked to the murder of Soweto resident Kgomotso Diale are expected back in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday after a postponement for legal representation last month.

A tip off led police to a backroom at a house in Dlamini where three suspects were accosted. One of the suspects was shot and killed when he allegedly fired shots at officers.



Tebogo Molapo and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi face two counts of murder, and six counts of attempted murder relating to the shooting incident that claimed the life of 43-year-old Diale and left several others wounded on Easter Monday.

The pair also face two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Following Diale’s death, Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola held an imbizo where they engaged angry community members who complained of poor policing and rampant illegal activities, such as cable theft and possession of illegal firearms, which they claimed could be linked directly to the Chicken Farm informal settlement.

While residents threatened to take the law into their own hands, Cele appealed for calm and asked residents to act within the law when protecting themselves.