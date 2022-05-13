Tembisa residents take to the streets over electricity issues

JOHANNESBURG - Tembisa residents have taken to the streets on Thursday morning over a lack of electricity.



It's unclear how long they've been without power.

The protesters have blocked off roads near the Thembisa mall and motorists are being urged to use alternative routes.

"We have a service delivery protest action in Tembisa - R562 between DM Marikana and Angola Rd. The residents have barricaded the roads with rocks and burning tyres. We appeal to motorists to please be cautious and use alternative routes," said Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Thabiso Makgato.