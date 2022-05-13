Sassa will be able to provide extended child grant over 'next few days': Zulu

Zulu tabled her 2022/2023 budget in Parliament on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says over the next few days, the South African State Security Agency (Sassa) will be in the position to provide the extended child support grant to relatives caring for orphaned children.

Her department's budget of R267 billion is government's third largest and 99.6% of that goes towards social grants.

The extended child support grant also known as the child support grant top up of R240 will go to family members who are taking care of orphaned children.

Many of these beneficiaries are already receiving the standard R480 child support grant.

Zulu said top up grant should come into effect as soon as next month: “While we expect the extended child support grant to be implemented in June this year, we estimate it will be received by over 190,000 relatives during the 2022/23 financial year.”

The department has allocated R687 million for 2023/2024 and an additional R871 million for the year after.