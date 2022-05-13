SA will face a water crisis worse than electricity disaster, Mchunu tells MPs

MPs have debated the Water and Sanitation Department’s budget, which was tabled by Minister Senzo Mchunu.

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) have warned that South Africa could have a water “crisis” and not just an energy one.

Mchunu announced a number of water projects valued at over R35 billion to provide water to millions.

Mchunu has tabled his maiden budget with a total of R111 billion over the next three financial years to address the country’s water challenges.

But opposition MPs like the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Mathibe Mohlala warned that crumbling infrastructure and delayed water projects will lead the country into another crisis.

“Without a bold plan to avert this water shortage disaster , the country will face a water crisis worse than the electricity disaster we are currently facing with the failing Eskom.”

Democratic Alliance MP Leon Basson said: “We must also note that R100 billion is needed on mega infrastructure projects with only R4 billion available.”

Mchunu said R19 billion of the budget will go towards the regional bulk infrastructure grant which will be spent on 113 different projects across the country.