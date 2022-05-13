SA donating COVID vaccines to African countries struggling to procure jabs

Addressing the second Global Summit on COVID-19 on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged nations to also buy vaccines from Africa.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa is donating COVID-19 vaccine doses to African countries struggling to procure coronavirus shots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that to avoid a return to the catastrophic early days of the pandemic, as many people as possible across the world should be immunised against COVID-19.

Ramaphosa said that South Africa was donating 5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 10 million doses of the J&J treatment to other African countries.

"To pledge our solidarity with those countries that are not able to access vaccines easily, South Africa has contributed $10 million dollars to the fund and plans to contribute financial support to the act accelerator as well," the president said.

And he's urged international agencies to buy vaccines produced on African soil.

"Multi-lateral agencies and also philanthropic organisations need to be procuring vaccines and boosters from African vaccine manufacturers to ensure the developing capabilities on the continent are retained," he said.

At around 16%, Ramaphosa said that the continent had one of the world's lowest vaccination rates.