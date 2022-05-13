Qualified beneficiaries of R350 relief grant will receive money by June - Zulu

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu tabled her department's 2022/2023 budget in Parliament on Friday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said that all South Africans who applied and qualified for the R350 social relief of distress grant would receive the money by June.

The minister tabled her 2022/2023 budget in Parliament on Friday morning.

She's allocated R44 million for the relief grant, which will be paid out to over 10 million South Africans every month.

This is in addition to the 18 million people that are already on other types of grants, including old age and child support.

Beneficiaries of the relief grant were required to reapply online after requirements were tightened.

Zulu said that social grants accounted for 99.6% of the department's total budget of R257 billion.

"As announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, it opened on 23rd April 2022 and by 30 April 2022 in excess of 8.1 million applications had already been received. I assure all qualified applicants that they will be in receipt of their payment for this iteration of the grant by June," the minister said.