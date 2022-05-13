Pupil stabbed to death at Pimville school

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement on Friday morning said that he was disheartened by the news of the incident, which took place at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School in Pimville on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Soweto schoolboy has been stabbed to death, allegedly by one of his schoolmates.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in a statement on Friday morning said that he was disheartened by the news of the incident, which took place at Thaba-Jabula Secondary School in Pimville on Thursday.

He said that according to the department’s information, the boy responsible was apparently defending his younger brother, who was being bullied by the deceased. He reportedly stabbed him four times and then fled the scene but has since been arrested.

Departmental spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that the department dispatched psycho-social officials on Friday to provide counselling and support but that this didn’t go ahead.

"Some parents stormed the school demanding the release of learners. Subsequently, school has been dismissed for the day because some learners began fighting among themselves," Mabona said.