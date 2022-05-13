Pimville teen (16) arrested for allegedly stabbing fellow pupil

It’s understood the grade 9 boy from the Thaba-Jabula Secondary School attacked a grade 10 who was allegedly bullying his younger brother.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for stabbing his school mate multiple times at a school in Pimville in Soweto.

It’s understood the grade nine boy from the Thaba-Jabula Secondary School attacked a grade 10 learner who was allegedly bullying his younger brother.

The grade 10 pupil was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his wounds.

The Gauteng Education Departments said the grade 9 pupil allegedly stabbed his school mate four times during break time on Thursday and then fled the scene.

The police's Dimakatso Sello said the boy has now been arrested: “The circumstances around this incident are under investigation.”

Earlier on Friday, the education department deployed psycho-social officials at the school to provide the necessary counselling to learners and staff.

But the department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said that process was disrupted by parents who demanded that their learners be released from school.

“When they were still being addressed, the pupils left their classrooms and allegedly started fighting among themselves.”

Mabona said Gauteng government officials would visit the home of the victim on Saturday.