Musk says deal to buy Twitter 'temporarily on hold'

NEW YORK - Elon Musk said on Friday he was putting a temporary halt on his much-anticipated deal to buy Twitter, sending shares in the social media giant plunging.

Musk, the world's richest man and founder of automaker Tesla, had made the eradication of spam accounts and bots one of the centerpieces of his proposed $44 billion takeover of Twitter.

When the deal was announced in late April he said he wanted to make Twitter "better than ever" by "defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans".

Reliable figures for the number of users is seen as vital to judge future revenue streams.

But on Friday he posted a link to an article from 2 May referencing Twitter's latest filing to US regulators.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," he wrote on Twitter.