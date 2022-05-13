Mining experts tired of lip service from government

Thousands of international delegates descended on Cape Town this week - for the first in-person Mining Indaba since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - Mining experts have called on government to walk the walk when it comes to its commitments to the industry.

In his address earlier this week President Cyril Ramaphosa said government was committed to mobilising the necessary resources, providing incentives for a new wave of exploration - and cutting the red tape.

But the Minerals Council South Africa's Tebello Chabana said these commitments had to be filtered through the current administration.

"It was important that he mentioned, for instance, to resolve 80% of the licensing backlog for the 90 days. So what we want is a commitment from the president and the commitment being mirrored by the minister then we will take them seriously."

Analyst Peter Major agreed. "As we have mentioned we have heard these speeches for 12 years now."