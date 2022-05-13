Mbalula: Prasa to roll out limited train service on Cape Town’s central line

Mbalula visited the key route to assess work being carried out as part of efforts to get trains back on tracks.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a limited train service will be rolled out on Cape Town's central line.

Mbalula visited the key route on Friday to assess work being carried out as part of efforts to get trains back on tracks.

An informal settlement has prevented the Passenger Railway Agency of South Africa (Prasa) from fully reopening the central line that's been rendered unusable since 2019 due to cable theft and vandalism.

Mbalula said a limited train service, which was part of the first phase of the project would be instituted on the central line between Pinelands and Langa. The central line is the backbone of the rail services in the Mother City.

“Among others, the things that would have been sorted out is the incremental capacity in security in this particular area. We do have security and the patrol zones are bound in this particular area, but the plan is to increase on that.”