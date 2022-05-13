Mahlobo: SA does not have a water crisis at present

But Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo has warned things could take a turn for the worse unless something is done to mitigate water shortages.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo said that South Africa was not facing a water crisis at present.

But Mahlobo has warned that things could take a turn for the worse unless something is done to mitigate water shortages.

Mahlobo was contributing to the water and sanitation budget vote debate in the National Assembly on Friday.

MPs debating the water and sanitation budget vote on Friday have warned that water could be the next crisis after electricity unless something is done urgently.

They listed a number of delayed water projects and drying taps in places like Makhanda and Nelson Mandela Bay.

But Mahlobo said that water had not reached crisis levels just yet: “South Africa does not have a water crisis at present. However, a number of serious problems we experienced currently could be the seeds of future crises. Therefore our water-related problems could have a negative impact, causing our country’s socio-economic imperatives to take a turn for the worse.”

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu said there were projects like the Mzimvubu Water Project which was aimed at providing water to 750,000 people at a cost of R25 billion.