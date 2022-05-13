Let’s stop the blame game and focus on solutions to fix Eskom, says Mabuza

Deputy President David Mabuza has pleaded with South Africans to stop the blame game and rather focus on finding solutions to fix Eskom.

Mabuza has also acknowledged that people appointed at struggling power utility Eskom “failed” the government over several years in ensuring a reliable power supply.

Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday.

NCOP delegates also quizzed Mabuza about the fixing of design defects at the Medupi and Kusile power stations.

He implored members not to play the blame game on Eskom’s current challenges.

“Let us all work together. It's pointless to point fingers at each other and leave the challenges. It's up to this generation to stand up and solve this problem. We'll be failing the nation, we'll be failing the people if we continue pointing fingers at each other and not solving the problem.”

Mabuza also acknowledged that those appointed to Eskom over the years had been a disappointment.

"These people that have been appointed, they have failed. They have failed the government but I've said that it is no use to point fingers at each other. Let us fix the problem," he said.