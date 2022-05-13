Kaunda: eThekwini tourism sector has lost over R75m due to devastating floods

This was confirmed by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda who said the floods hit the province last month when thousands of holidays makers were expected to arrive.

DURBAN - The City of eThekwini says its tourism sector lost over R75 million with the floods having hit the province around the easter weekend.

Police have confirmed that he death toll has increased to 447 with 89 people still missing.



Kaunda addressed the media in Molweni, west of Durban, during a visit to the area on Friday.

Tourism is one of the biggest factors injecting capital into the KwaZulu-Natal economy.



The province has already been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and July unrest and is battling to recover.

Kaunda said eThekwini’s tourism alone lost millions: “Since the floods occurred on the week of good Friday long weekend, the city lost about 30,000 visitors with a total loss of about R75 million to the GDP.”

But the mayor said despite the floods, the metro is open to business.