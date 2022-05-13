Investigation underway into Pan African Mall fire

Eyewitness News spoke to the shop owners who have called for organisations and government to help them rebuild their businesses.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is still underway to find the cause of a fire that gutted six stores at the Pan African Mall in Alexandra.

Eyewitness News spoke to the shop owners who have called for organisations and government to help them rebuild their businesses.

Clean-up operations started on Thursday.

Some vendors affected by the fire said that they'd lost stock worth thousands of rands.

"This side it was hardware, that side it was hardware, with basins. We were selling everything... My hardware... I've lost a lot of money in here. This shop was full and it was packed up," one vendor said.