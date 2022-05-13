Go

Investigation underway into Pan African Mall fire

Eyewitness News spoke to the shop owners who have called for organisations and government to help them rebuild their businesses.

Frustrated store owners say they are angry that all their belongings and money have burnt, and they are now left to pick up the pieces. Picture: Dominic Majola/Eyewitness News.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation is still underway to find the cause of a fire that gutted six stores at the Pan African Mall in Alexandra.

Clean-up operations started on Thursday.

Some vendors affected by the fire said that they'd lost stock worth thousands of rands.

"This side it was hardware, that side it was hardware, with basins. We were selling everything... My hardware... I've lost a lot of money in here. This shop was full and it was packed up," one vendor said.

