Godrich Gardee offers reward for more info on his daughter Hillary's murder

Hillary Gardee JOHANNESBURG - The former secretary-general of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Godrich Gardee, is offering a reward for more information on his daughter's murder. "Every day, hour & minute, I look forward to a text, DM or phone call for tip. All days since, I wake up to pursue the remaining suspects. Someone saw & knows it all ! A handsome reward awaits the whistle-blower!" tweeted Godrich Gardee. Every day, hour & minute, I look forward to a text, DM or phone call for tip. All days since, I wake up to pursue the remaining suspects. Someone saw & knows it all ! A handsome reward awaits the whistle-blower! #LastWalkAtFoodLovers Goodnight & Goodmorning #HillaryGardee pic.twitter.com/Nohl30ScdQ Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) May 12, 2022

Hillary Gardee went missing at a grocery store last month. Her body was discovered days later in a bush near Sabie.

Three men made an appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with the 28-year-old’s killing. They abandoned their bid for bail on Monday and will return to court on 9 June.

Court papers in the Hillary Gardee murder case detail how the men accused of her murder were allegedly planning it since as early as January.

The charge sheet for Gardee’s murder shows that between 22 January and 28 April, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama allegedly conspired to murder the IT student.

It also details how on 29 April, Gardee was forced into a vehicle with a three-year-old child who she was with at a grocery store.

The court papers claim that she was raped and then murdered on or about a day later less than 5km from the Nelspruit Plaza where she was last seen.

The child was found a day after the kidnapping.