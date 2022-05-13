Former BFLF leader Dubasi claims he had ‘no idea’ about hate speech case

JOHANNESBURG - Former Black First Land First (BFLF) leader Zwelakhe Dubasi claims he had no idea there was a hate speech case against him until he was served with the judgment against him.

This emerged in the Johannesburg Equality Court on Thursday.

In March, the court declared as hate speech, social media comments Dubasi and Lindsay Maasdorp, also a BFLF leader, made “celebrating” the deaths of white pupils after the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy in 2019.

This on the back of a highly publicised case brought by trade union Solidarity and the bereaved parents who have taken them back to court, claiming they are in contempt of the order handed down.

Counsel for Solidarity, Karl Kemp, accused Zwelakhe Dubasi of perjury over claims he made in a last-minute affidavit opposing the contempt application.

These included that he had been wholly unaware of the case as the papers were served on the BFLF offices after he had left the organisation due to a fallout with the president despite having seemingly tweeted about it.

He has now apologised but has not paid the R50,000 the court ordered he fork out to each of the four bereaved families.

He claimed he was unemployed and couldn’t pay but Solidarity argued he hadn’t put up any proof of this.

The case continues Friday.