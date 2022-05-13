E-hailing drivers raise concerns around impact of power cuts on road safety

E-hailing service drivers have raised concern over road safety for both operators and pedestrians because of faulty traffic lights caused by power cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing service drivers have raised concern over road safety for both operators and pedestrians because of faulty traffic lights caused by power cuts.

They said that robots did not work during peak hours, which resulted in several accidents, putting the lives of many at risk.

Since the beginning of this week, stage two blackouts have been implemented in the evenings, with Eskom blaming it on constrained generation units.

Uber driver, Sandile Buthelezi, said that an alternative to keeping traffic lights on needed to be put in place to prevent more accidents on the roads due to power cuts.

"I am an Uber driver. My comment on load shedding is that it is affecting us workign on the road regularly because are robots are not working. People are always in a rush and that has caused many accidents," he said.