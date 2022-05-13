Don't get too comfortable, Eskom has warned of even more dark times ahead

Stage 1 power cuts will begin at 5pm until 10pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has now reduced load shedding to stage one on Friday night.

It said generating capacity had improved but the situation may change.

Eskom said there was a possibility that the enforced power outages across the country could move to a different stage as the system remained vulnerable and unpredictable.

There's also a high probability that the ongoing power cuts could cancel weekend plans.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said the utility suffered a loss of generation capacity overnight.

“A generating unit, each at the Majuba, Tutuka, Grootvlei, Kriel and Matimba power stations were returned to service. This, however, is still insufficient to suspend the implementation of load shedding as generation units at the Kriel, Kusile, Majuba, Camden, Matla power stations either tripped or were taken offload for repairs.”