Day Zero looming: Nelson Mandela Bay a month a way from taps running dry

The metro published this on its daily municipal dashboard.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality on Friday said the province is a month away from its taps running dry.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) there said the water shortage follows constraints at local dams, adding that the nelson Mandela Bay Metro has not been able to increase supply from available water sources.

At a time when water is of the utmost importance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the metro is on the brink of running out of water and reaching day zero.

The department of water and sanitation said the Kouga Dam which is part of the Algoa Water Supply System supplying the Nelson Mandela Bay area is critically low at 12.9% moving further down from last week’s 13.1%.

Member of the provincial legislature in the Eastern Cape Retief Odenedaal said: “The effects of the drought has been exacerbated by the fact that there’s been a mismanagement of water sources especially by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. They over extracting their daily quota which was been gazetted by the Department of Water and Sanitation. As a result, they are bringing Day Zero much closer than it should be.”

The party said water consumption has remained consistently high in the metro over the past few months despite desperate please from authorities to reduce water consumption.