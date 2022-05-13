Classes to resume at Thubelihle High School after demonstrations

The school governing body reached an agreement with the Basic Education Department in Gauteng on concerns raised over the state of the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Classes at Thubelihle High School in Soweto are expected to resume following disruptions by disgruntled parents on Thursday.

The school governing body reached an agreement with the Basic Education Department in Gauteng on concerns raised over the state of the school.

Pupils and parents at Thubelihle have been complaining about unsafe infrastructure and unhealthy sanitation at the school, demanding intervention from the department.

They demonstrated outside the school, calling for the department to provide a better learning environment for their children.

The department’s Steve Mabona said that mobile classrooms would be used in the interim while a new contractor to refurnish the school was being appointed.

"MEC Lesufi is quite disappointed that the project that started five years ago is still not completed. Infrastructure challenges were long identified at that school, hence the designated budget and allocation. We are hopeful that the DID will complete this project," Mabona said.