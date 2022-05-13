Case against duo linked to Kgomotso Diale’s murder postponed to June

Teboho Molapo and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday morning where they face several charges.

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men linked to the death of Soweto resident Kgomotso Diale has been postponed to the end of June this so that authorities can verify the accused's immigration status.

Teboho Molapo and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi appeared briefly in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday morning where they face several charges, including two counts of murder and six of attempted murder relating to the shooting incident at the Chicken Farm informal settlement last month.

Magistrate Molapi Kganago explained the reason for the postponement to the accused after the defence confirmed that both are not South African citizens.

“The matter against the two of you has been remanded until 29 June 2022 for further investigation the defence will go and try to get documents to check if indeed you are legally in the country. The defence will decide whether to proceed with bail application or not.”

The pair will remain in custody until the matter returns to court.