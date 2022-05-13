Cabinet asks beneficiaries of the R350 distress grant to re-apply

Millions of South Africans have been on the grant - after losing income - due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has encouraged beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress grant to re-apply following the introduction of new regulations.

But with the new regulations, many may now be disqualified.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the government remains committed to providing social assistance to its people.

"The application system opened on 23 April 2022 and it's a fully digital process to enable quick turnaround times. The relief grant is an important safety net for needy families who would otherwise be devastated by the scourge of poverty and unemployment".