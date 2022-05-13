Alex stall owners pick up pieces after fire; Dudula Movement denies involvement

Stall owners outside the Pan African Mall in Alexandra said that they lost stock valued at over R150,000 during a fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Stall owners outside the Pan African Mall in Alexandra said that they lost stock valued at over R150,000 during a fire.

The owners have started clearing up their burnt stock, taking it to a scrapyard so they can get money to start over.

Six stalls were burnt to the ground.

The cause of the blaze is still not known and no injuries were reported.

As they cleared away their burnt belongings, several store owners attributed the fire to the Alexandra Dudula Movement.

Shop owners have vowed to avenge their loss.

"We are not part of Operation Dudula. We've never bothered anyone. We did not even participate in anything to do with the movement. This feels like the price we have to pay for all the meetings that have been held here close to our stalls. The people who burned these stalls are going to pay dearly for what they have done," one vendor said.

The Alexandra Dudula Movement’s public relations officer, Agnes Malatjie has denied the claims, saying that they’re not to blame.

"We are also heartbroken as a movement as to what has transpired, however, the blaming part, I disagree with that," she said.

Meanwhile, Joburg emergency services said that the cause of the fire was not yet known.