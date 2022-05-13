Agri minister says new master plan will increase farming investment, create jobs

Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza signed what's been touted as a 'master plan' on Thursday which sets out to increase investment in farming.

JOHANNESBURG - Agriculture Minister Thoko Didiza said that over a million jobs would be retained in the sector and 75,000 new ones would be created in the coming months under government's new Agro-Processing Master Plan.

"So even in this plan, we will be looking, for instance, sub-sector by sub-sector of agriculture to say how do you grow livestock industry, how do you strengthen the animal health system because it is important and that's why we are dealing with foot and mouth for instance. The issue of locusts as part of the pests. We need to deal with climate change," Minister Didiza said.

The department allocated R7 billion to the initiative.