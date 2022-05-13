Accused in CT hospital shooting was brought to facility under guard - acting CEO

The acting CEO of the New Somerset Hospital said that the accused had been arrested just days prior for allegedly attacking an officer.

CAPE TOWN - While police probe the deadly shooting at New Somerset Hospital, the medical facility's acting CEO said that the accused had been arrested just days prior for allegedly attacking an officer.

Last weekend, three people, among them a SAPS member, were shot dead allegedly by a patient in a ward.

Constable Donay Phillips was guarding another patient when an altercation involving the man broke out.

When Phillips tried to intervene, the man disarmed him and opened fire, killing Phillips and two other patients.

The hospital's acting CEO, Jacques Hendricks, has again praised nurse Diane Seale, who managed to calm the man down.

"You can clearly see she makes eye contact with the shooter. He points a gun, and she walks straight up to him, and you can see she actually sort of hugs him and guides him towards the room," he said.

He added that the accused was himself brought to the hospital under police guard.

"That Thursday there was an incident that took place on the West Coast. He was at stage, I think, he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a police officer. He was actually brought to us under police guard."

When the man appeared in court this week, it emerged that he was a former police official.