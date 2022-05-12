With budget cuts looming, Hospersa calls for better appreciation of nurses

Hospersa has raised concerns about Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s announcement this week that the department’s budget was expected to decrease by 2% over the next two financial years and the impact thereof on nursing staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Hospersa is calling for better appreciation for nurses.

As the world celebrates International Nurses Day on Thursday, the union which represents some 7,000 healthcare workers in South Africa, the majority of whom are nurses, is demanding the retention of temporary nursing staff, increased remuneration and investments into addressing poor infrastructure in the country’s public health sector.

Hospersa has raised concerns about Health Minister Joe Phaahla’s announcement this week that the department’s budget was expected to decrease by 2% over the next two financial years and the impact thereof on nursing staff.

The Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, meanwhile, has saluted nurses, saying the profession is a cornerstone of healthcare provision.

Her spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba: "We can never overemphasise the key role that nurses have been playing. This role has been more pronounced in the last two years where we’ve seen how nurses were at the forefront of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, that despite the pressure, the fears, the anxiety which were brought about by this virus, nurses continued to shoulder the workload and they continued to ensure that they provided care to those that needed care the most."