[WATCH] Buckets used to fill empty fire truck due to ongoing Koster water crisis

Local businesses in the small North West town of Koster went up in flames on Tuesday because a fire truck arrived on the scene without water.

In viral videos posted online, community members can be seen carrying buckets of water in an attempt to fill up the fire truck.

The Kgetlengrivier Municipality has struggled with water shortages for more than five years, according to Carel van Heerden, who chairs the Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens action group.

Van Heerden claims the fire truck was empty on arrival and ill-equipped firefighters did not have the correct hose to connect to a nearby fire hydrant.

Residents then stepped in and emptied buckets of water from the fire hydrant into the truck. However, Van Heerden says this did not help contain the fire due to low water pressure.

When the fire started a day before yesterday, they were phoned by the community to come and help and there was no water in the [fire trucks] and they didn't have the hose to connect it from the fire hydrant to the [fire truck]. That is why they opened the fire hydrant and they poured water into the buckets and into the [fire truck]... but that didn't help because there was not a lot of water available and not a lot of force. Carel van Heerden, Chairperson - Kgetlengrivier Concerned Citizens