UKZN graduations: Ululations, tears of joy and a 'split'

JOHANNESBURG - It's graduation season and all the hard work is finally paying off.

It's no surprise that the excitement on stage is just a loud as that on the audience floor. University of KwaZulu-Natal students have been talking the 'walk of fame' this week and their loved ones are there to share in on this important moment.

The celebrations, as they collect their qualifications, have been the highlight of each ceremony. From a split (yes, you read that right) to ululations and tears of joy, these moments are proof that when one wins, we all win.

Take a look at some of these amazing moments: