Selfless nurses and unsung heroes remembered on International Nurses Day

It was observed on the 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale, and was established in 1974 by the International Council of Nurses.

CAPE TOWN - A brave Cape Town nurse has epitomised why the profession needs to be celebrated on International Nurses Day.

It's been a particularly difficult time for nurses who've risked their lives to tend to patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but apart from this, there are other ways these frontline workers go beyond the call of duty.

Over the past weekend, New Somerset Hospital's Sister Diane Seale and her team sprung into action to calm and disarm a patient who had taken a police officer's firearm and used it to kill the officer and two other patients.

Seale explained she made eye contact with the gunman, walked towards him, and hugged him before escorting him to a cubicle.

She said she put her hands on the suspect's shoulders and spoke calmly convincing him to put the gun down and even getting him to agree to be sedated before police stepped in.

Throughout the ordeal, Seale who's been hailed a hero said her main goal was to isolate the shooter and get him away from other staff and patients.

The suspect a former police officer appeared in court earlier this week when it emerged he suffers from severe depression and is suicidal.