Sassa urges grant recipients to use other payment methods due to 'challenges'

The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.

CAPE TOWN - Social grant recipients won't able to access their money at the usual pay points this month.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is citing “measures beyond its control” for this latest debacle.

The agency said that grant recipients would receive a PIN code for them to access their money at certain retail outlets, like supermarkets and ATMs.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi stressed that beneficiaries could use their Sassa or Post Office bank cards.

"This is due to the South African Post Office and its outlet reporting that it will no longer service certain Sassa clients due to numerous challenges they are experiencing. Sassa advises all affected clients to use other payment channels like supermarkets to draw their grants using their gold Sassa/Sapo card," Letsatsi said.