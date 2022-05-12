Sassa advises grant beneficiaries to use retail outlets or ATMs in May

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says social grant beneficiaries will have to use retail outlets or ATMs in May as cash pay points will be offline.

Sassa said this was the result of challenges beyond its control while Post Office outlets have also been affected.

Sassa and Post Office staff will be stationed at its cash pay points to help beneficiaries secure pins so they could transact at retail outlets and ATMs where they could either withdraw money or use their cards to purchase goods.

The agency said it would continue to engage with communities and local leadership to make recipients aware of their various options.

This latest news follows an announcement from the Post Office earlier this week that it would no longer be paying out the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant at its branches as a bid to mitigate against long queues.