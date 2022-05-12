Record number of complaints against banks in 2021 - Ombud

Due to changes in banking habits and trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, most complaints were internet banking-related.

JOHANNESBURG - Ombudsman for Banking Services, Reana Steyn, said that in 73% of the cases resolved by her office in 2021, she ruled in favour of the banks.

The ombud said that she received and investigated a record number of over 8,000 complaints against various banks in 2021.

Due to changes in banking habits and trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, most complaints were internet banking-related.

Steyn said that in over 5,800 cases reported to her against various banks, there were no legal or fair grounds to uphold the complaint against the banks.

But, she said, R19.4 million was awarded and offered to complainants because of the interventions by her office.

The recent report showed that FNB was the only bank with a drop in complaints, while Standard Bank had the highest increase of complaints of 31.6% in the year 2021.

But the ombud has sought to clarify that the number of files opened against a bank should not be regarded as an indication of the bank’s overall performance of the way they dealt with complaints.