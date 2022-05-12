Police recover firearm used in Khayelitsha's mass shooting

It was confiscated during the arrest of Thembani Kobe, who was apprehended in Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police believe they've recovered a firearm that may have been used during a mass shooting in Khayelitsha.

He's one of three suspects implicated in the fatal shooting of five people in Endlovini in March.

Thembani Kobe and Sipho Mgijima appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

On Friday, they will join the first suspect arrested in April, Madoda Zwayi who's applying for bail.

However, Kobe and Mgijima have indicated they will not be applying for bail at this stage.

Mgijima was apprehended in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

He did not face the firearm charge against Kobe.

That aspect will now be tied to the murder case as the National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila explained. "The firearm is believed to be the one that was used in the killing of all these five people".

This mass shooting is one of three in Khayelitsha since March.