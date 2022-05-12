Police on the hunt for suspects after four people killed in Gqeberha shooting

CAPE TOWN - Police are on the hunt for suspects after four people were shot dead in Gqeberha.

Five others were wounded in the attack just after midnight.

The nine victims were sitting in a garage at a house when two cars stopped and the gunmen opened fire.

The motive is unclear.

This follows a mass shooting in Cape Town on Sunday night.

Six people were shot and killed in the Taiwan informal settlement in Khayelitsha.