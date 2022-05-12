Paying homage to selfless nurses and unsung heroes on International Nurses Day

The International Council of Nurses came up with International Nurses Day in 1974, observed on the 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

CAPE TOWN - A brave Cape Town nurse has epitomised why the profession needs to be celebrated on 12 May 2022, International Nurses Day.

Over the past weekend, New Somerset Hospital's Sister Diane Seale and her team sprung into action to calm and disarm a patient who had taken a police officer's firearm and used it to kill an officer and two other patients.

Seale explained that she made eye contact with the gunman, walked towards him and hugged him before escorting him to a cubicle.

The International Council of Nurses came up with International Nurses Day in 1974, observed on the 12 May, the birthday of Florence Nightingale.

It has been a particularly difficult time for nurses who have risked their lives to tend to patients throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but apart from this, there are other ways these frontline workers go beyond the call of duty.

Seale said she put her hands on the suspect's shoulders and spoke calmly, convincing him to put the gun down and even getting him to agree to be sedated before police stepped in.

Throughout the ordeal, Seale who has been hailed as a hero, said her main goal was to isolate the shooter and get him away from other staff and patients.

The suspect, a former police officer, appeared in court earlier this week. It has emerged that he suffers from severe depression and is suicidal.