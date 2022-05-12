Outstanding investigation reports see Zandile Mafe's arson case postponed again

Zandile Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning in connection with the January disaster.

CAPE TOWN - Outstanding investigation reports have forced another postponement in the case against the man accused of torching Parliament in January this year.

Zandile Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning in connection with the disaster.

Mafe faces four charges relating to the incident, including arson and terrorism.

The matter has been postponed to the 9 June.

"The delays on the reports that we are expecting, the damage report as well as the engineering report. Both reports, we expect them to be ready when we come back on 9 June," said the NPA's Eric Ntabazalila.