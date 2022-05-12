Outstanding investigation reports see Zandile Mafe's arson case postponed again
Zandile Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning in connection with the January disaster.
CAPE TOWN - Outstanding investigation reports have forced another postponement in the case against the man accused of torching Parliament in January this year.
Zandile Mafe returned to the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Thursday morning in connection with the disaster.
Mafe faces four charges relating to the incident, including arson and terrorism.
The matter has been postponed to the 9 June.
"The delays on the reports that we are expecting, the damage report as well as the engineering report. Both reports, we expect them to be ready when we come back on 9 June," said the NPA's Eric Ntabazalila.
#ParliamentFire Outside court, defence attorney Luvuyo Godla reiterates the investigation should have been wrapped up by now. an incident of the 2nd of January, now its almost the mid of 2022, so we cant be talking about the investigation forever pic.twitter.com/j7jn0XB6R0EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2022
Defence attorney Loyiso Godla insisted Mafe was innocent and has emphasised that they wanted the matter to be moved to the Western Cape High Court.
“They are saying, transferring the matter to the High Court does not depend on whether they have finalised their investigations or not. This is why I vehemently object because they needed only two weeks not until 9 June 2022,” he said.
Godla added that judgment in this matter was still outstanding: "Even if they would remand it up until August, still when we get judgment from the High Court, it will be something upon which we can chart a way forward."