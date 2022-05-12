Numsa to discuss way forward on wage strike at ArcelorMittal South Africa

Workers downed tools and took to the streets on Tuesday after wage negotiations deadlocked.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa is meeting on Thursday to discuss a way forward after the Johannesburg Labour Court interdicted its members at ArcelorMittal South Africa from continuing with their wage strike.

They're demanding a 10% increase and refusing to accept a 5% offer from the company.

However, ArcelorMittal South Africa secured an interim interdict on Wednesday preventing workers at the blast furnaces, coke batteries and the steel plant from striking until a final ruling has been made on the matter.