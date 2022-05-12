NPA: Resumption of Nathaniel Julies murder trial will benefit State and defence

The trial has had to start from scratch after having made some significant headway following the death of Judge Ramarumo Monama, who was presiding over it.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the resumption of the Nathaniel Julies murder trial would benefit both the State and the defence in securing justice for the family.

The three police officers accused of murdering Julies returned to the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for what was supposed to be pre-trial proceedings.

Scorpion Ndyalvane, Voster Netshiongolo and Caylene Whiteboy are facing charges ranging from murder and perjury to defeating the ends of justice.

The State had called 23 witnesses to the stand when Judge Monama died.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said that they did not view having to restart as a setback.

"Findings or facts made by criminal courts are not departed from on appeal, so it is to the benefit of both parties that the proceedings at this stage happen in such a manner that they won't have a negative impact," she said.

She said that they understood the frustration of Julies’ family.

"They want to see justice being done. It is also our wish as the NPA to bring this matter to finality as soon as possible but unfortunately, some of the things are beyond our control."

The matter was postponed on Wednesday to allow for consultations.

The three cops will return to the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court in a high court sitting next month for a pre-trial conference.