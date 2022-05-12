Nothing stopping Parly probe into Mkhwebane’s competency - committee

The Section 194 inquiry committee looking into the possible impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane said that there was no 'legal impediment' stopping Parliament from proceeding with its inquiry into her competence.

This is despite a second Constitutional Court rescission application by the Public Protector after its Friday judgment against Mkhwebane.

The committee met on Wednesday to adopt its programme and get a legal opinion on the matter.

Mkhwebane’s bid hinges on her assertion that an investigation into a leaked SMS, that pre-empted the court’s ruling, had not been finalised.

But the committee said that the leaked SMS was irrelevant and that the inquiry should proceed.

Parliament’s legal advisor Advocate Siviwe Njikela said that there was nothing stopping the inquiry from proceeding.

Next week, Mkhwebane will return to the Western Cape High Court to interdict the Speaker and the Section 194 committee from proceeding with the inquiry.