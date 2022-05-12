No breakthrough yet in Khayelitsha Site C mass shooting

There have been no breakthrough in the most recent mass murder in Khayelitsha in which six people lost their lives.

CAPE TOWN - There has been no breakthrough in the most recent mass murder in Khayelitsha in which six people lost their lives.

Sunday night's attack in the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C was the third mass shooting in Khayelitsha since March.

While arrests have not yet been made in this attack, detectives have caught two more suspects in connection with a similar incident, which occurred in Endlovini in March. Five people lost their lives in this incident.

Thembani Kobe and Sipho Mgijima appeared in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Wednesday. So far, three arrests have been made in connection with this crime.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila explains: "Their case was postponed to Friday so that they join Madoda Zwayi. Kobe also appeared earlier on a separate matter which is for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. It is believed that it is the firearm that was used in that shooting."